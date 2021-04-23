2011 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 2 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

VIN: 5J6RE4H52BL803405

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 20757A

Mileage 182,214 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) Child-proof rear door locks Front/rear side curtain airbags (3) rear 3-point seat belts Convenience Cruise Control Map Lights CENTRE CONSOLE Front & Rear Floor Mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel filler door release Rear intermittent wiper w/washer Remote entry system Media / Nav / Comm Compass Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr door locks Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Chrome grille inserts Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Comfort Door-pocket storage bins Under seat storage bin Upper & lower glove compartments Additional Features Outside temp indicator Front & rear splash guards Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature digital trip meter Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system (3) 12V pwr outlets Tilt & telescoping steering column Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags Average fuel consumption indicator Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder Illuminated cargo compartment Chrome tailgate garnish Dual-deck cargo shelf P225/65R17 all-season tires Privacy-tinted glass Fold-down rear seat centre armrest -inc: integrated cup holders Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners Auto-on/off headlights Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through Maintenance Minder system -inc: washer level indicator

