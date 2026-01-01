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Crack in front bumper, rust on rockers, rust underneath, runs and drives well

2011 Hyundai Elantra

273,240 KM

Details Description Features

$2,922

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Elantra

TOURING GLS

Watch This Vehicle
13993743.807519693?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33251

2011 Hyundai Elantra

TOURING GLS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$2,922

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
273,240KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDB8AE7BU100804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 273,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Crack in front bumper, rust on rockers, rust underneath, runs and drives well

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$2,922

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2011 Hyundai Elantra