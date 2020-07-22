2011 Jeep Compass

+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Only 72,242 Miles! This Jeep Compass delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Variable transmission. SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION, SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, security alarm, soft tonneau cover, front seat side-impact airbags, tire pressure monitoring display, universal garage door opener, vehicle info centre *w/DAV Trans, includes remote start system*, P215/60R17 ALL SEASON BSW TOURING TIRES (STD).* This Jeep Compass Features the Following Options *26E NORTH EDITION CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine, continuously variable trans, 115V aux pwr outlet, air conditioning, body-colour door handles, body-colour liftgate applique, deep tint sunscreen glass, driver seat height adjuster, front passenger fold-flat seat, illuminated entry, remote keyless entry, heated fold-away pwr mirrors, pwr windows w/driver 1-touch, rear 60/40 split-reclining seat, speed-sensitive pwr locks , NORTH ALL SEASON GROUP -inc: heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, DARK SLATE GRAY INTERIOR, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: AutoStick, tip start, BRIGHT WHITE, 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE DUAL VVT I4 ENGINE (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring suspension, Tire pressure warning lamp, Tilt steering column.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
