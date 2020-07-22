Menu
2011 Jeep Compass

72,242 KM

Details Description Features

$8,849

+ tax & licensing
$8,849

+ taxes & licensing

4WD 4dr NORTH EDITION

Location

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

72,242KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5688225
  • Stock #: 20621A
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB6BD276757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 72,242 Miles! This Jeep Compass delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Variable transmission. SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION, SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, security alarm, soft tonneau cover, front seat side-impact airbags, tire pressure monitoring display, universal garage door opener, vehicle info centre *w/DAV Trans, includes remote start system*, P215/60R17 ALL SEASON BSW TOURING TIRES (STD).* This Jeep Compass Features the Following Options *26E NORTH EDITION CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine, continuously variable trans, 115V aux pwr outlet, air conditioning, body-colour door handles, body-colour liftgate applique, deep tint sunscreen glass, driver seat height adjuster, front passenger fold-flat seat, illuminated entry, remote keyless entry, heated fold-away pwr mirrors, pwr windows w/driver 1-touch, rear 60/40 split-reclining seat, speed-sensitive pwr locks , NORTH ALL SEASON GROUP -inc: heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, DARK SLATE GRAY INTERIOR, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: AutoStick, tip start, BRIGHT WHITE, 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE DUAL VVT I4 ENGINE (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring suspension, Tire pressure warning lamp, Tilt steering column.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

