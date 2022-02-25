Menu
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

144,139 KM

Details Description Features

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Laredo AS IS - 4x4 - Back Up Camera - Power Seats - Leather Interior

Location

144,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8329617
  • Stock #: 2224A
  • VIN: 1J4RR4GG5BC526451

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Single Owner! Features Include: Power Windows, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Cloth Interior, A/C, Automatic Transmission, Rear Folding Seats, Push Start.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

