$2,912+ taxes & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento
LX
2011 Kia Sorento
LX
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$2,912
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,049KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYKT4A23BG051772
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,049 KM
Vehicle Description
p0456 evap emissions system, c1202 wheel sensor, rust on hatch
Tachometer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
$2,912
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2011 Kia Sorento