<p>p0456 evap emissions system, c1202 wheel sensor, rust on hatch</p>

2011 Kia Sorento

229,049 KM

$2,912

+ taxes & licensing
13116035

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

Used
229,049KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYKT4A23BG051772

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,049 KM

p0456 evap emissions system, c1202 wheel sensor, rust on hatch

Tachometer

air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam

2011 Kia Sorento