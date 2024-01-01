Menu
<p>RUNS AND DRIVES, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, GOOD A/C, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, NEEDS BRAKES, RUST ON PASSENGER ROCKER AS SHOWN IN PHOTOS</p>

2011 Lincoln MKZ

183,234 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

Used
183,234KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3LNDL2L3XBR772627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8698-11
  • Mileage 183,234 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS AND DRIVES, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, GOOD A/C, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, NEEDS BRAKES, RUST ON PASSENGER ROCKER AS SHOWN IN PHOTOS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Front Cooled Seat
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

