$3,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Lincoln MKZ
Hybrid
2011 Lincoln MKZ
Hybrid
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,234KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3LNDL2L3XBR772627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8698-11
- Mileage 183,234 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
RUNS AND DRIVES, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, GOOD A/C, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, NEEDS BRAKES, RUST ON PASSENGER ROCKER AS SHOWN IN PHOTOS
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Front Cooled Seat
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2007 Toyota Corolla 299,999 KM $1,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE 132,250 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Camry Solara Sport 118,365 KM $3,300 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2011 Lincoln MKZ