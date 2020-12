2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Windows rear window defogger Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Halogen Headlights Comfort Cargo Area Light Safety Child safety rear door locks 3-point seat belts for all positions Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seat Reclining front bucket seats Convenience Cigarette lighter (3) passenger assist grips (2) coat hooks Front/rear carpet floor mats Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system Trim Body-color front/rear bumpers

Additional Features Tilt/telescopic steering column Body-color door handles Collapsible steering column Rear heater ducts outside temp display Driver foot rest Front side window demisters Full carpeting Illuminated glove box passenger side seatback pocket (2) 12-volt pwr outlets Front/rear side curtain air bags P205/55HR16 all-season tires Front/rear side-impact door beams Triple-H construction Trunk entrapment release system Air conditioning w/pollen filter Remote releases -inc: fuel door hood trunk Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) w/traction control system (TCS) Front/rear outboard adjustable headrests Black roof molding Body-color fuel door Crashable brake pedal Driver side storage bin Dual front cupholders w/lids Front seat belt pretensioners w/force limiters height adjustable Front seat mounted driver/front passenger side-impact air bags (SRS) Full cargo area trim Gauges & controls illumination w/dial-type dimming control Gray molded cloth headliner Rear seat child safety seat lower anchors & upper tethers (LATCH) Silver center console panel Whiplash-reducing active front headrests Trunk lid opener cancel system (trunk latch type) 2-speed variable-intermittent front windshield wipers 3-spoke urethane steering wheel w/audio controls Black steering wheel switch bezel Black urethane shift knob Body-color manual-folding pwr mirrors Center console w/covered storage compartments Dual vinyl-covered visors -inc: covered vanity mirrors Multi-reflector taillights Sport-type Matte Grille Insert & Trim Pwr Windows W/driver Side 1-touch Up/down Feature 16 x 6.5 steel wheels w/full wheel covers Cloth door trim -inc: front/rear bottle holders front storage pockets Instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer (2) resettable trip odometers Lighting -inc: front map lights dome light ignition keyhole Pwr door locks -inc: 2-stage unlocking central locking speed & transmission sensitive auto door lock Warning lamps -inc: brake system high-beam on turn signals on hazard warning on check engine engine oil pressure battery charge defogger-on air bags front seat belt pretensioner system door-ajar low fuel low coolant temp ABS system cruise control on ti... Anti-lock brake system w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) brake assist Driver/front passenger advanced airbags (SRS) -inc: crash zone drivers seat position passenger weight sensors Black driver & passenger side decoration panels & door handles Black gauges -inc: white lettering red nighttime illumination

