2011 Mazda Tribute

Remote keyless entry w/panic button
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dynamic Stability Control
Childproof rear door locks
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
60/40 split folding rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Rear window defroster w/timer
Triple-H body construction
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Rear seat child seat lower anchors & tethers (LATCH system)
(2) cargo area coat hooks
Molded-in color painted two tone bumpers
Black front grille w/chrome grille bars
Auto on/off halogen headlights
Two-tone instrument panel & dash
Front/rear door storage pockets w/front door bottle holders
Front safety belt height adjusters & pretensioners w/force limiters
Rear seatback reinforcement
4-wheel antilock brake system
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover protection
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
2-stage pwr door locks -inc: auto lock/unlock
Accessory delay -inc: interior lights off battery saver
Black gauges -inc: white lettering nighttime illumination
Center floor console w/covered storage (2) cup holders
Illumination -inc: dome light cargo light map lights delayed courtesy lights
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer dual trip odometers ambient temp gauge
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down feature lockout
Warning lights -inc: air bag check engine parking brake brake fluid low battery charge oil pressure fuel level turn signal cruise control hill mode ABS fog lights fasten seat belt key-in-ignition engine temp tire pressure monitor
2-speed fixed intermittent rear wiper w/washer
P235/70TR16 all-season BSW tires
Driver & front passenger advanced front airbags -inc: driver seat position sensor passenger weight sensors
Front & rear door slam lock
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.