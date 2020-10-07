Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda Tribute

178,892 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda Tribute

2011 Mazda Tribute

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda Tribute

GX

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6211269
  • Stock #: 65359A
  • VIN: 4F2CY0C76BKM01638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,892 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Remote keyless entry w/panic button
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lamps
Dynamic Stability Control
Side Impact Airbags
Traction Control System
Front/rear crumple zones
Side-impact door beams
Childproof rear door locks
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front/rear floor mats
Remote hood release
Front pwr point
60/40 split folding rear seat w/adjustable headrests
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear window defroster w/timer
Driver footrest
Body-color door handles
Rear heater ducts
Triple-H body construction
Full floor carpeting
Roll Stability Control
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Dual rear cup holders
Rear seat child seat lower anchors & tethers (LATCH system)
(2) cargo area coat hooks
Flip-up liftgate window
Rear pwr point
Molded-in color painted two tone bumpers
Capless fuel filler
Black front grille w/chrome grille bars
Auto on/off halogen headlights
Two-tone instrument panel & dash
Front/rear door storage pockets w/front door bottle holders
Front safety belt height adjusters & pretensioners w/force limiters
Rear seatback reinforcement
4-wheel antilock brake system
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover protection
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
2-stage pwr door locks -inc: auto lock/unlock
Accessory delay -inc: interior lights off battery saver
Black gauges -inc: white lettering nighttime illumination
Center floor console w/covered storage (2) cup holders
Illumination -inc: dome light cargo light map lights delayed courtesy lights
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer dual trip odometers ambient temp gauge
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down feature lockout
Warning lights -inc: air bag check engine parking brake brake fluid low battery charge oil pressure fuel level turn signal cruise control hill mode ABS fog lights fasten seat belt key-in-ignition engine temp tire pressure monitor
2-speed fixed intermittent rear wiper w/washer
P235/70TR16 all-season BSW tires
Driver & front passenger advanced front airbags -inc: driver seat position sensor passenger weight sensors
Front & rear door slam lock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2002 Ford F-150 XL
 152,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Rogue S
 179,041 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 53,198 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory