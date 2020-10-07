2011 Mazda Tribute

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Remote keyless entry w/panic button Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps Safety Dynamic Stability Control Side Impact Airbags Traction Control System Front/rear crumple zones Side-impact door beams Childproof rear door locks Convenience 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers Front/rear floor mats Remote hood release Power Options Front pwr point Seating 60/40 split folding rear seat w/adjustable headrests

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear window defroster w/timer Driver footrest Body-color door handles Rear heater ducts Triple-H body construction Full floor carpeting Roll Stability Control 3-point seat belts for all seating positions Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system Electronic brakeforce distribution Anti-theft perimeter alarm Dual rear cup holders Rear seat child seat lower anchors & tethers (LATCH system) (2) cargo area coat hooks Flip-up liftgate window Rear pwr point Molded-in color painted two tone bumpers Capless fuel filler Black front grille w/chrome grille bars Auto on/off halogen headlights Two-tone instrument panel & dash Front/rear door storage pockets w/front door bottle holders Front safety belt height adjusters & pretensioners w/force limiters Rear seatback reinforcement 4-wheel antilock brake system Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover protection PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE 2-stage pwr door locks -inc: auto lock/unlock Accessory delay -inc: interior lights off battery saver Black gauges -inc: white lettering nighttime illumination Center floor console w/covered storage (2) cup holders Illumination -inc: dome light cargo light map lights delayed courtesy lights Instrumentation -inc: tachometer dual trip odometers ambient temp gauge Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down feature lockout Warning lights -inc: air bag check engine parking brake brake fluid low battery charge oil pressure fuel level turn signal cruise control hill mode ABS fog lights fasten seat belt key-in-ignition engine temp tire pressure monitor 2-speed fixed intermittent rear wiper w/washer P235/70TR16 all-season BSW tires Driver & front passenger advanced front airbags -inc: driver seat position sensor passenger weight sensors Front & rear door slam lock

