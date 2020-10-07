2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Velour floor mats Auto halogen headlamps Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Electronic stability program (ESP) w/acceleration skid control (ASR) Driver/front passenger side air bags Windows Privacy Glass Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Integrated front fog lamps Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Luggage compartment cover ALUMINUM TRIM Aluminum roof rails SmartKey Remote w/Panic Button ISOFIX child seat mounts THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control 4-wheel electronic traction system (4-ETS) 235/45R20 all-season tires Exterior chrome pkg Pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side mirror Two-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system Dual-stage driver/front passenger air bags Full-length side window curtain air bags 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & belt force limiters in front & rear outboard seating positions Split-folding rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/(2) cupholders & storage Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping multifunction steering wheel Pwr windows w/one-touch exress up/down COMAND controller w/5 screen

