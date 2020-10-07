Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6080556
  • Stock #: A0998A
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB4BF563965

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A0998A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Velour floor mats
Auto halogen headlamps
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Electronic stability program (ESP) w/acceleration skid control (ASR)
Driver/front passenger side air bags
Privacy Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Integrated front fog lamps
Anti-theft alarm system
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Luggage compartment cover
ALUMINUM TRIM
Aluminum roof rails
SmartKey Remote w/Panic Button
ISOFIX child seat mounts
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
4-wheel electronic traction system (4-ETS)
235/45R20 all-season tires
Exterior chrome pkg
Pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side mirror
Two-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system
Dual-stage driver/front passenger air bags
Full-length side window curtain air bags
3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & belt force limiters in front & rear outboard seating positions
Split-folding rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/(2) cupholders & storage
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping multifunction steering wheel
Pwr windows w/one-touch exress up/down
COMAND controller w/5 screen

