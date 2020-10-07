2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

Electronic stability program (ESP) w/acceleration skid control (ASR)
Driver/front passenger side air bags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Integrated front fog lamps
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Luggage compartment cover
SmartKey Remote w/Panic Button
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
4-wheel electronic traction system (4-ETS)
235/45R20 all-season tires
Pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side mirror
Two-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system
Dual-stage driver/front passenger air bags
Full-length side window curtain air bags
3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & belt force limiters in front & rear outboard seating positions
Split-folding rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/(2) cupholders & storage
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping multifunction steering wheel
Pwr windows w/one-touch exress up/down
COMAND controller w/5 screen
