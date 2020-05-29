+ taxes & licensing
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control! Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2011 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 176,604 kms. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
