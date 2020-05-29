Menu
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

ST - Power Windows - Power Doors

2011 RAM 1500

ST - Power Windows - Power Doors

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

  176,604KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5164775
  Stock #: 195763B
  VIN: 1D7RV1GT9BS552091
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control! Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2011 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 176,604 kms. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

Power Options
  Power Windows
  POWER DOORS
Comfort
  Air Conditioning
Convenience
  Cruise Control

