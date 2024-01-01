$12,648+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4
2WD 4dr I4 Base
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$12,648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000. This Toyota RAV4 delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer.* This Toyota RAV4 Features the Following Options *Upper & lower glove boxes, Transmission oil cooler, Traction control (TRAC), Tilt/telescopic steering column, Stainless steel exhaust system, Retained accessory pwr, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear spoiler, Rear door child safety locks.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you want a small-to-mid-size sport utility vehicle that combines car-like performance, ride, handling and fuel economy with available four-wheel drive and room for up to seven passengers, or five adults and a fair amount of cargo, the 2011 Toyota RAV4 is a good choice.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota RAV4!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
