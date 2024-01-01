Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

$12,648

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$12,648

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2T3ZF4DV7BW090636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000. This Toyota RAV4 delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer.* This Toyota RAV4 Features the Following Options *Upper & lower glove boxes, Transmission oil cooler, Traction control (TRAC), Tilt/telescopic steering column, Stainless steel exhaust system, Retained accessory pwr, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear spoiler, Rear door child safety locks.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you want a small-to-mid-size sport utility vehicle that combines car-like performance, ride, handling and fuel economy with available four-wheel drive and room for up to seven passengers, or five adults and a fair amount of cargo, the 2011 Toyota RAV4 is a good choice.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota RAV4!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-XXXX

705-474-9991

$12,648

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

