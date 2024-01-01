$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
North Bay Mitsubishi
202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5
705-495-6487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24110A
- Mileage 272,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2011 Toyota Sienna LE 8 Passenger3.5L V6 DOHC 24V.Reviews:* Space, comfort, flexibility, cargo capacity and even handling were all rated highly by Sienna owners from this generation. The V6 engine is said to offer more than adequate power output, and the six-speed transmission shifts smoothly. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Minivan3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic FWDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON
