2011 Toyota Tundra

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
KBB.com 10 Best Used Trucks Under $20,000. This Toyota Tundra boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Woodgrain trim, Woodgrain & leather-wrapped shift knob, Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system, transmission oil temp.* This Toyota Tundra Features the Following Options *Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent wipers w/wiper de-icer, Trip Computer, Stainless steel exhaust system, Simulated leather door trim, Retained accessory pwr, Removable locking easy lower/lift tailgate -inc: black tailgate handle, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear privacy glass, Rear door child safety locks.* This Toyota Tundra is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Used Trucks Under $20,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you haul a lot of stuff and/or people, the Tundra is up for the job. Depending upon configuration, the payload can exceed one ton and towing capacity can reach 10,400 pounds. Pulling that load can be the available 5.7-liter V8 with 401 pound-feet of torque.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Tundra!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
