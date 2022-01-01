Menu
2011 Toyota Tundra

149,850 KM

Details Description Features

$29,479

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

4WD Crewmax 146 5.7L Limited

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

149,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8089957
  • Stock #: UP3084A
  • VIN: 5TFHY5F14BX160501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,850 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best Used Trucks Under $20,000. This Toyota Tundra boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Woodgrain trim, Woodgrain & leather-wrapped shift knob, Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system, transmission oil temp.* This Toyota Tundra Features the Following Options *Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent wipers w/wiper de-icer, Trip Computer, Stainless steel exhaust system, Simulated leather door trim, Retained accessory pwr, Removable locking easy lower/lift tailgate -inc: black tailgate handle, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear privacy glass, Rear door child safety locks.* This Toyota Tundra is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Used Trucks Under $20,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you haul a lot of stuff and/or people, the Tundra is up for the job. Depending upon configuration, the payload can exceed one ton and towing capacity can reach 10,400 pounds. Pulling that load can be the available 5.7-liter V8 with 401 pound-feet of torque.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Tundra!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

