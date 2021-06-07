Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

141,008 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Turbo w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Turbo w/1SA

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7227188
  • Stock #: 21315B
  • VIN: 1G1PH5SC4C7133442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21315B
  • Mileage 141,008 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Vehicle Start
Lighting headlamps halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer fuel range average fuel economy average vehicle speed oil life monitor
Uplevel driver information centre (DIC) -inc: compass instantaneous fuel economy digital speedometer & additional trip odometer
Fog Lamps
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system
Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench
Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Defogger rear window
Glass Solar Ray tinted
Mats floor front and rear carpeted
Rear parking assist ultrasonic
Door handles chrome
Windshield wipers and washers variable intermittent
Instrumentation speedometer in kilometres and miles
Windows power passenger and rear door express down
Locks front and rear doors power
Heater ducts rear passenger
Airbags front passenger/child sensing system
Airbags side head curtain for outboard seating positions
Airbags side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
Airbags knee driver and front passenger
Seatbelts 3-point front and rear
Seatbelts front shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Child security electronic rear door locks
Mirrors heated power adjustable body-colour manual-folding
Rear floor mats carpeted
Steering wheel 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent
Steering wheel with auxiliary audio controls
Windows power driver express up/down
Tires P225/50R17 all season blackwall
Uplevel instrument panel cluster with chrome trim rings
Sunshades driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Shift knob leather wrapped
Mouldings chrome upper body side
Seating manual reclining seatbacks
Seating 6-way manual front passenger
Rear seat 60/40 split-folding
Console floor front sliding armrest dual cup holders and storage
Seating articulating centre armrest
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
Lighting dome with theatre dimming
Lighting front reading lights
Seat storage back pocket front passenger
Power outlets front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
Traction control -inc: electronic full-function all-speed
Airbags driver and front passenger
Trunk entrapment release internal
Mirror rearview auto dimming
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Automatic climate control with air filtration system and air conditioning
Passive entry system - EZ-KEY includes passive start
Seating 6-way power driver
Seat storage back pocket driver
Seating heated driver and front passenger -inc: 3 warmth settings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

