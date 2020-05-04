Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

SXT - Uconnect Touch

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT - Uconnect Touch

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

  • 186,598KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4975170
  • Stock #: 195767A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG1CT321632
Exterior Colour
Copperhead Pearl Coat
Interior Colour
DARK SLATE
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Uconnect Touch, Convenience Group 1! With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2012 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in North Bay. There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 186,598 kms. It's copperhead pearl coat in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect Touch, Convenience Group 1. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Additional Features
  • Uconnect Touch
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP 1

