Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Escape

93,064 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8067373
  • Stock #: 21509A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D76CKA25499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21509A
  • Mileage 93,064 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Remote Keyless Entry
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Illuminated Entry
Message Centre
Pwr windows
Pwr door locks
glove box
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Rear cargo area light
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Steering wheel w/speed controls
Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
Moulded-in-colour register bezels
Moulded-in-colour inner door handles
Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
Automatic Headlamps
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Black roof rack w/crossbars
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror
Body-colour liftgate garnish
Day/night rearview mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Belt-Minder w/audio mute
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
Privacy glass on rear doors rear quarter windows liftgate
SecuriCode keyless entry keypad
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch head restraints
Centre dome light w/map lights
P235/70R16 all-season OWL tires
Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding (2011)
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer (2011)
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer (2011)
Floor console -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders storage w/removable bin
Centrestack w/top of dash display painted metallic Ghin Rime
Rear window defroster (2011)
(2) pwr points -inc: (1) in 1st row (1) in 2nd row
Driver/front passenger side map pockets
Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: front passenger sensor
Child safety rear door locks (2011)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 46,626 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE
 106,311 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 30,026 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory