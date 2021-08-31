2012 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 0 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8067373

Stock #: 21509A

21509A VIN: 1FMCU9D76CKA25499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 93,064 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Column Remote Keyless Entry TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Illuminated Entry Message Centre Pwr windows Pwr door locks glove box Front/rear carpeted floor mats Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors Rear cargo area light SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system Steering wheel w/speed controls Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert Moulded-in-colour register bezels Moulded-in-colour inner door handles Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area Ice Blue lit gauge cluster Exterior Automatic Headlamps Black door handles Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Black roof rack w/crossbars Chrome grille w/body-colour lower Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror Body-colour liftgate garnish Comfort Day/night rearview mirror MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Belt-Minder w/audio mute Safety 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags 3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder Windows Privacy glass on rear doors rear quarter windows liftgate Convenience SecuriCode keyless entry keypad Seating 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch head restraints Additional Features Centre dome light w/map lights P235/70R16 all-season OWL tires Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding (2011) Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer (2011) Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer (2011) Floor console -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders storage w/removable bin Centrestack w/top of dash display painted metallic Ghin Rime Rear window defroster (2011) (2) pwr points -inc: (1) in 1st row (1) in 2nd row Driver/front passenger side map pockets Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: front passenger sensor Child safety rear door locks (2011)

