2012 Ford Escape

- Listing ID: 8067373
- Stock #: 21509A
- VIN: 1FMCU9D76CKA25499
-
Exterior Colour
Silver
-
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Stock #
21509A
-
Mileage
93,064 KM
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Steering wheel w/speed controls
Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
Moulded-in-colour register bezels
Moulded-in-colour inner door handles
Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Black roof rack w/crossbars
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror
Body-colour liftgate garnish
Day/night rearview mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Belt-Minder w/audio mute
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
Privacy glass on rear doors rear quarter windows liftgate
SecuriCode keyless entry keypad
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch head restraints
Centre dome light w/map lights
P235/70R16 all-season OWL tires
Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding (2011)
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer (2011)
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer (2011)
Floor console -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders storage w/removable bin
Centrestack w/top of dash display painted metallic Ghin Rime
Rear window defroster (2011)
(2) pwr points -inc: (1) in 1st row (1) in 2nd row
Driver/front passenger side map pockets
Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: front passenger sensor
Child safety rear door locks (2011)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.