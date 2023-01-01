Menu
2012 Ford Focus

238,531 KM

Details Description Features

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE AS IS - Cruise Control - Bluetooth - Power Windows

2012 Ford Focus

SE AS IS - Cruise Control - Bluetooth - Power Windows

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

238,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9468897
  Stock #: U7130A
  VIN: 1FAHP3F22CL380296

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 238,531 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Regularly Serviced! Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Automatic Transmission, Automatic Headlights, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

