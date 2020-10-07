2012 GMC Yukon XL

Power Adjustable Foot Pedals

Trim Level Convenience Pkg Comfort & Decor

Steering column Tilt-Wheel

Tire pressure monitoring system *Does not apply to spare tire*

Defogger rear window electric

Assist steps black

Mouldings bodyside colour keyed

Door handles colour keyed

Mats floor 1st and 2nd row carpeted

Steering wheel controls audio and cruise

Spare tire carrier -inc: winch-type mounted lockable spare under rear frame

Windshield wipers and washers intermittent front -inc: wet arm flat-blade pulse washers rear intermittent wiper w/washer

StabiliTrak electronic stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance

Sunshades driver and front passenger extendable illuminated vanity mirrors

Steering wheel leather wrapped -inc: brake/transmission shift interlock

Tires P265/70R-17 all-season blackwall

Roof rails black

Roof rails centre cross bars black

Lighting headlamps dual automatic halogen composite -inc: flash-to-pass

Mirrors exterior rear-view power adjustable colour keyed power folding heated -inc: driver side auto-dimming turn signal in-glass ground illumination

Glass solar ray deep tinted -inc: all windows except light tinted glass on windshield driver/right front passenger

Liftgate manual with lift glass

Driver seat adjustment 8-way power

Front passenger adjustment 8-way power

Driver and front passenger lumbar control 2-way power

Seating 2nd row leather appointed 60/40 split-folding bench -inc: fold-down centre armrest

Heated 2nd row seats -inc: (2) heat settings

Power release fold and tumble 2nd row seating feature

Seating 3rd row 50/50 split-bench 3-passenger removable

Console floor front centre -inc: armrest storage dual front & rear cupholders

Floor covering colour-keyed carpet

Steering wheel heated

Instrumentation analogue -inc: speedometer odometer w/trip odometer fuel voltmeter engine temp oil pressure tachometer coolant temp

Instrumentation driver information centre (DIC) -inc: vehicle personalization vehicle info average fuel consumption GM oil life compass outside temp

Locks power programmable

Lock-out protection *For doors and liftgate*

Remote keyless entry system -inc: (2) extended-range key fobs illuminated entry panic alarm vehicle content theft alarm

Windows power with driver express-down and passenger lockout features

Universal home remote -inc: programmable garage door opener in overhead console

Security system audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: horn & lamp activation

Climate control tri-zone automatic -inc: individual climate settings for driver/front passenger & rear passengers front HVAC controls located in instrument panel AUX button to activate rear system rear HVAC controls located in rear of floor console

Climate control rear auxiliary heater with rear passenger heating ducts

Interior appointments woodgrain accents on the instrument panel and door trim

Cupholders four in front row two in 2nd row two in 3rd row

Power outlets 3 auxiliary outlets to power accessories 12-volt -inc: (2) in instrument panel (1) in cargo area

Power outlets 2 auxiliary outlets on floor console 12-volt -inc: (1) inside (1) on back

Mirror rear-view auto-dimming with integrated dual reading lamps

Lighting theatre dimming door handle or keyless remote activated illumination

Lighting dome/front reading

Lighting rear reading

Lighting storage area illumination cargo area console glove compartment

Airbags front driver and passenger dual-stage -inc: airbag suppression passenger detecting system

Airbags head curtain 1st 2nd and 3rd row -inc: roof mounted rollover sensor outboard seating position coverage w/side thorax airbags

Airbags front side impact -inc: thorax & pelvic protection

Rear parking assist -inc: ultrasonic audible warning

Seatbelts -inc: 3-point belts for all seating positions driver/front passenger pretensioners

Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in some rear positions