2012 GMC Yukon XL

283,004 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

SLT w/1SD

SLT w/1SD

Location

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

283,004KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6164301
  • Stock #: 20612B
  • VIN: 1GKS2LE72CR284973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 283,004 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Vehicle Start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child security rear door locks
Front fog lights
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Grille chrome surround with dark mesh insert
Power Adjustable Foot Pedals
Trim Level Convenience Pkg Comfort & Decor
Steering column Tilt-Wheel
Tire pressure monitoring system *Does not apply to spare tire*
Defogger rear window electric
Assist steps black
Mouldings bodyside colour keyed
Door handles colour keyed
Mats floor 1st and 2nd row carpeted
Steering wheel controls audio and cruise
Spare tire carrier -inc: winch-type mounted lockable spare under rear frame
Windshield wipers and washers intermittent front -inc: wet arm flat-blade pulse washers rear intermittent wiper w/washer
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance
Sunshades driver and front passenger extendable illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering wheel leather wrapped -inc: brake/transmission shift interlock
Tires P265/70R-17 all-season blackwall
Roof rails black
Roof rails centre cross bars black
Lighting headlamps dual automatic halogen composite -inc: flash-to-pass
Mirrors exterior rear-view power adjustable colour keyed power folding heated -inc: driver side auto-dimming turn signal in-glass ground illumination
Glass solar ray deep tinted -inc: all windows except light tinted glass on windshield driver/right front passenger
Liftgate manual with lift glass
Driver seat adjustment 8-way power
Front passenger adjustment 8-way power
Driver and front passenger lumbar control 2-way power
Seating 2nd row leather appointed 60/40 split-folding bench -inc: fold-down centre armrest
Heated 2nd row seats -inc: (2) heat settings
Power release fold and tumble 2nd row seating feature
Seating 3rd row 50/50 split-bench 3-passenger removable
Console floor front centre -inc: armrest storage dual front & rear cupholders
Floor covering colour-keyed carpet
Steering wheel heated
Instrumentation analogue -inc: speedometer odometer w/trip odometer fuel voltmeter engine temp oil pressure tachometer coolant temp
Instrumentation driver information centre (DIC) -inc: vehicle personalization vehicle info average fuel consumption GM oil life compass outside temp
Locks power programmable
Lock-out protection *For doors and liftgate*
Remote keyless entry system -inc: (2) extended-range key fobs illuminated entry panic alarm vehicle content theft alarm
Windows power with driver express-down and passenger lockout features
Universal home remote -inc: programmable garage door opener in overhead console
Security system audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: horn & lamp activation
Climate control tri-zone automatic -inc: individual climate settings for driver/front passenger & rear passengers front HVAC controls located in instrument panel AUX button to activate rear system rear HVAC controls located in rear of floor console
Climate control rear auxiliary heater with rear passenger heating ducts
Interior appointments woodgrain accents on the instrument panel and door trim
Cupholders four in front row two in 2nd row two in 3rd row
Power outlets 3 auxiliary outlets to power accessories 12-volt -inc: (2) in instrument panel (1) in cargo area
Power outlets 2 auxiliary outlets on floor console 12-volt -inc: (1) inside (1) on back
Mirror rear-view auto-dimming with integrated dual reading lamps
Lighting theatre dimming door handle or keyless remote activated illumination
Lighting dome/front reading
Lighting rear reading
Lighting storage area illumination cargo area console glove compartment
Airbags front driver and passenger dual-stage -inc: airbag suppression passenger detecting system
Airbags head curtain 1st 2nd and 3rd row -inc: roof mounted rollover sensor outboard seating position coverage w/side thorax airbags
Airbags front side impact -inc: thorax & pelvic protection
Rear parking assist -inc: ultrasonic audible warning
Seatbelts -inc: 3-point belts for all seating positions driver/front passenger pretensioners
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in some rear positions
Spare tire 17 x 7.5 full size jack and wheel wrench

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

