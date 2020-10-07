2012 GMC Yukon XL

Windows power with driver express-down and passenger lockout features
Universal home remote -inc: programmable garage door opener in overhead console
Security system audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: horn & lamp activation
Climate control tri-zone automatic -inc: individual climate settings for driver/front passenger & rear passengers front HVAC controls located in instrument panel AUX button to activate rear system rear HVAC controls located in rear of floor console
Climate control rear auxiliary heater with rear passenger heating ducts
Interior appointments woodgrain accents on the instrument panel and door trim
Cupholders four in front row two in 2nd row two in 3rd row
Power outlets 3 auxiliary outlets to power accessories 12-volt -inc: (2) in instrument panel (1) in cargo area
Power outlets 2 auxiliary outlets on floor console 12-volt -inc: (1) inside (1) on back
Mirror rear-view auto-dimming with integrated dual reading lamps
Lighting theatre dimming door handle or keyless remote activated illumination
Lighting dome/front reading
Lighting rear reading
Lighting storage area illumination cargo area console glove compartment
Airbags front driver and passenger dual-stage -inc: airbag suppression passenger detecting system
Airbags head curtain 1st 2nd and 3rd row -inc: roof mounted rollover sensor outboard seating position coverage w/side thorax airbags
Airbags front side impact -inc: thorax & pelvic protection