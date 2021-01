2012 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Front & rear cup holders Front & Rear Floor Mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel filler door release Remote trunk release w/lock Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights Safety Brake Assist Emergency Trunk Release Side-impact door beams 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) Child-proof rear door locks Front & rear side curtain airbags 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners Comfort Cargo Area Light Air conditioning w/air filtration system Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Body-coloured front & rear bumpers Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Power Options (2) 12V pwr outlets Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure

Additional Features Rear window defroster w/timer Leather-wrapped steering wheel Driver footrest Front map lights Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Tilt & telescopic steering column Maintenance Minder system Dual Vanity Mirrors Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control P205/55HR16 all-season tires Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags Passenger-side seatback pocket Headlights-on reminder Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest storage Pwr tilt moonroof w/1-touch feature 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest adjustable rear head restraints Illuminated steering wheel-mounted controls -inc: cruise controls audio controls phone controls i-MID controls 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer ECON mode button Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down driver illuminated controls Pwr door locks w/auto-lock feature driver illuminated controls Security system w/remote entry Front & rear door pocket storage bins Trunk lining Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen average fuel economy fuel level digital fuel-mileage digital odometer avergage speed elapsed time (2) digital trip meters outside temp clock Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info customizeable s...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.