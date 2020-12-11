2012 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Honda CR-V boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. XM satellite radio, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers.* This Honda CR-V Features the Following Options *Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescoping steering column, Tailgate spoiler, Steering wheel navigation controls, Security system, Roof rails, Retractable cargo cover, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry system, Rear window defroster.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2