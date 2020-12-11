Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda CR-V

242,422 KM

Details Description Features

$11,471

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,471

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr Touring

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 6335021
  2. 6335021
Contact Seller

$11,471

+ taxes & licensing

242,422KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6335021
  • Stock #: P1128B
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H91CL801183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P1128B
  • Mileage 242,422 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Honda CR-V boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. XM satellite radio, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers.* This Honda CR-V Features the Following Options *Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescoping steering column, Tailgate spoiler, Steering wheel navigation controls, Security system, Roof rails, Retractable cargo cover, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry system, Rear window defroster.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 160,000 KM
$13,797 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 133,152 KM
$14,967 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma "
 15,905 KM
$44,797 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory