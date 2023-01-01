Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

63,715 KM

Details Description Features

$22,974

+ tax & licensing
$22,974

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Altitude *Ltd Avail*

2012 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Altitude *Ltd Avail*

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$22,974

+ taxes & licensing

63,715KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10493700
  Stock #: 23624A
  VIN: 1C4AJWBG5CL271296

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  Interior Colour Black Interior
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 63,715 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Only 63,715 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION, REMOTE START, P255/70R18 ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES (STD).*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *24L ALTITUDE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 5-speed auto trans, 18 x 7.5 gloss black painted aluminum wheels w/polished lip, unique berber floor mats w/black velour binding & radar red accent stitching, unique black matte hood decal, black leather seats w/radar red stitching, radar red interior stitching accents, body-colour 3-piece hardtop, body colour front bumper appliques, body colour rear bumper appliques, freedom panel storage bag, heated front seats, Mopar black fuel filler door, piano black interior accents, rear window defroster, rear window wiper w/washer , DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Freedom Top 3-piece hardtop, easy-folding soft top w/Sunrider feature, DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARL, CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command, remote USB port, vehicle info centre, BLACK INTERIOR, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/RADAR RED STITCHING, ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL, AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: air filtration, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start, hill descent control, 3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD), 3.21 AXLE RATIO.* This Jeep Wrangler is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Total Cost of Ownership Awards.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

