2012 Jeep Wrangler

$22,974 + taxes & licensing

6 3 , 7 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10493700

10493700 Stock #: 23624A

23624A VIN: 1C4AJWBG5CL271296

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black Interior

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 63,715 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

