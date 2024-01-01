$2,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Kia Sorento
EX V6
2012 Kia Sorento
EX V6
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
307,295KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYKUDA21CG211744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 307,295 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
RUNS AND DRIVES, CRACK IN WINDSHIELD, NEEDS STRUTS AND BRAKES, MINOR RUST ON HATCH, BACK UP CAMERA DOES NOT WORK.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Locking Differential
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2013 Dodge Charger SXT 105,000 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Camry SE 253,447 KM $2,850 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Entourage 230,000 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2012 Kia Sorento