<p>RUNS AND DRIVES, CRACK IN WINDSHIELD, NEEDS STRUTS AND BRAKES, MINOR RUST ON HATCH, BACK UP CAMERA DOES NOT WORK.</p>

2012 Kia Sorento

307,295 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Sorento

EX V6

2012 Kia Sorento

EX V6

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
307,295KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYKUDA21CG211744

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 307,295 KM

RUNS AND DRIVES, CRACK IN WINDSHIELD, NEEDS STRUTS AND BRAKES, MINOR RUST ON HATCH, BACK UP CAMERA DOES NOT WORK.

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

2012 Kia Sorento