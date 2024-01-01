Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2012 Mazda Mazda3 GXReviews:* Owners love the discreet, under-the-radar looks of the Mazdaspeed3, as well as the upscale feature content, usable and flexible cabin, great lighting system, and of course, the performance. Most say this is a very easy car to use on all drives, every day of the week, despite being ready for weekend track days, right off of the showroom floor. Source: autoTRADER.ca2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 5-Speed Automatic FWDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether its good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We dont have what you are looking for? Dont worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Dont live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

196,280 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,280KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF8C1550999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24205A
  • Mileage 196,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2012 Mazda Mazda3 GXReviews:* Owners love the discreet, under-the-radar looks of the Mazdaspeed3, as well as the upscale feature content, usable and flexible cabin, great lighting system, and of course, the performance. Most say this is a very easy car to use on all drives, every day of the week, despite being ready for weekend track days, right off of the showroom floor. Source: autoTRADER.ca2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 5-Speed Automatic FWDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

MP3 Capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mitsubishi

Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT 163,128 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Mitsubishi RVR SE 39,889 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 33,987 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mitsubishi

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

Call Dealer

705-495-XXXX

(click to show)

705-495-6487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3