2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Comes with Winter Tires and Rims as well! Clean Carfax. Only 97,750 Kilometres! Locally Owned! Features Include: Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Intermittent Wipers, Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Front Reading Lamps, Auxiliary Audio Input,, Remote Trunk Release,, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, CD Player. Financing available up to 12 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.*Options:*Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Rear Performance, Emergency Trunk Release, Power Door Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Bench Seat, Front Head Air Bag, Stability Control, Power Windows, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Steel Wheels, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tires - Front Performance, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Bucket Seats, Front Reading Lamps, Auxiliary Audio Input, Front Side Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Power Outlet, Remote Trunk Release, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Passenger Air Bag, Power Steering, MP3 Player, Driver Air Bag, Rear Defrost, Traction Control, Engine Immobilizer, CD Player, ABS, Traction Control*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
