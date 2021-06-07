Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

97,750 KM

Details Description Features

$8,319

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,319

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX CERTIFIED - Low Mileage - Winters Included

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX CERTIFIED - Low Mileage - Winters Included

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 7320071
  2. 7320071
  3. 7320071
  4. 7320071
  5. 7320071
  6. 7320071
  7. 7320071
  8. 7320071
  9. 7320071
  10. 7320071
  11. 7320071
  12. 7320071
  13. 7320071
  14. 7320071
  15. 7320071
  16. 7320071
  17. 7320071
  18. 7320071
  19. 7320071
  20. 7320071
  21. 7320071
  22. 7320071
Contact Seller

$8,319

+ taxes & licensing

97,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7320071
  • Stock #: U6828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U6828
  • Mileage 97,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with Winter Tires and Rims as well! Clean Carfax. Only 97,750 Kilometres! Locally Owned! Features Include: Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Intermittent Wipers, Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Front Reading Lamps, Auxiliary Audio Input,, Remote Trunk Release,, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, CD Player. Financing available up to 12 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.*Options:*Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Rear Performance, Emergency Trunk Release, Power Door Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Bench Seat, Front Head Air Bag, Stability Control, Power Windows, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Steel Wheels, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tires - Front Performance, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Bucket Seats, Front Reading Lamps, Auxiliary Audio Input, Front Side Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Power Outlet, Remote Trunk Release, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Passenger Air Bag, Power Steering, MP3 Player, Driver Air Bag, Rear Defrost, Traction Control, Engine Immobilizer, CD Player, ABS, Traction Control*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2019 Mazda CX-9 GS-L...
 40,739 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 30,463 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Ram Rebel...
 77,680 KM
$51,378 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory