2012 Nissan Titan

219,666 KM

Details Description Features

$19,676

+ tax & licensing
$19,676

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2012 Nissan Titan

2012 Nissan Titan

4WD Crew Cab SWB SL

2012 Nissan Titan

4WD Crew Cab SWB SL

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$19,676

+ taxes & licensing

219,666KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7209821
  Stock #: 21453A
  VIN: 1N6AA0ECXCN320614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,666 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Titan boasts a Gas V8 5.6L/341 engine powering this Automatic transmission. XM satellite radio w/3-month trial subscription, Wood tone trim, Warning lights -inc: ABS, airbag, battery charge, brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high beam, low fuel, low oil pressure, low washer fluid, oil pressure, overdrive off, seatbelt, stop/taillight bulb, turn signal/hazard, tow/haul on, vehicle security system.* This Nissan Titan Features the Following Options *Warning chimes -inc: headlamps on, key in ignition/door ajar, rear backup sensors, Vehicle security system, Vehicle dynamic control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Traction control system, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, Solid axle multi-leaf spring rear suspension, Skid plates -inc: fuel tank, oil pan.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Nissan Titan!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

