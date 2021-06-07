2012 Nissan Titan

+ taxes & licensing
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
This Nissan Titan boasts a Gas V8 5.6L/341 engine powering this Automatic transmission. XM satellite radio w/3-month trial subscription, Wood tone trim, Warning lights -inc: ABS, airbag, battery charge, brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high beam, low fuel, low oil pressure, low washer fluid, oil pressure, overdrive off, seatbelt, stop/taillight bulb, turn signal/hazard, tow/haul on, vehicle security system.* This Nissan Titan Features the Following Options *Warning chimes -inc: headlamps on, key in ignition/door ajar, rear backup sensors, Vehicle security system, Vehicle dynamic control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Traction control system, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, Solid axle multi-leaf spring rear suspension, Skid plates -inc: fuel tank, oil pan.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Nissan Titan!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
