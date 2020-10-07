+ taxes & licensing
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
With excellent fuel economy and a roomy interior, this Nissan Versa is full of surprises. This 2012 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in North Bay. Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 221,847 kms. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
