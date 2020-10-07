Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

221,847 KM

Details Description

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

221,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5938704
  • Stock #: 20387A
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP5CL382017

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,847 KM

Vehicle Description

With excellent fuel economy and a roomy interior, this Nissan Versa is full of surprises. This 2012 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in North Bay. Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 221,847 kms. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

