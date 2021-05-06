+ taxes & licensing
888-711-9598
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
HEMI V8, Uconnect, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera! This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2012 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 141,134 kms. It's deep cherry red crystal pearl coat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi V8, Uconnect, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Sport Performance Hood, Remote Engine Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RD7HT8CS311534 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
