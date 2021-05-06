Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 1500

141,134 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

Sport - Hemi V8 - Uconnect - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

Sport - Hemi V8 - Uconnect - Navigation

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7053467
  • Stock #: 21008A
  • VIN: 1C6RD7HT8CS311534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21008A
  • Mileage 141,134 KM

Vehicle Description

HEMI V8, Uconnect, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera! This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2012 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 141,134 kms. It's deep cherry red crystal pearl coat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi V8, Uconnect, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Sport Performance Hood, Remote Engine Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RD7HT8CS311534 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Trailer Hitch
Sunroof
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Remote Engine Start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Spray in Bedliner
HEMI V8
Sport Performance Hood
UConnect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 114,721 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SXT
 132,670 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 141,134 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory