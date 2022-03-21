Menu
2012 RAM 1500

126,037 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

ST - Power Windows - Power Doors

Location

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

126,037KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8729954
  • Stock #: 79459C
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FP2CS217168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2012 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 126,037 kms. It's black clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RD7FP2CS217168.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

