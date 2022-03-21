Menu
2012 RAM 2500

37,975 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

SLT - SiriusXM - Low Mileage

2012 RAM 2500

SLT - SiriusXM - Low Mileage

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8729951
  • Stock #: 22763A
  • VIN: 3C6UD5DL9CG333358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights, Power Doors!

This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2012 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 37,975 kms. It's bright silver metallic clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 305HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UD5DL9CG333358.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

