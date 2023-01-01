Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 2500

185,191 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

SLT - Siriusxm - Power Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 2500

SLT - Siriusxm - Power Doors

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9645859
  • Stock #: 22953B
  • VIN: 3C6UD5DLXCG162443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,191 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Doors!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Whether you're on the job site, around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 2500 gets the job done. This 2012 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 185,191 kms. It's mineral gray metallic clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 305HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UD5DLXCG162443.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2016 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 85,948 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Gladiator ...
 48,839 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 178,294 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Farquhar Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory