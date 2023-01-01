$CALL+ tax & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
2012 RAM 2500
SLT - Siriusxm - Power Doors
Location
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
185,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9645859
- Stock #: 22953B
- VIN: 3C6UD5DLXCG162443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,191 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're on the job site, around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 2500 gets the job done. This 2012 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 185,191 kms. It's mineral gray metallic clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 305HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UD5DLXCG162443.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8