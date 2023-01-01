Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Forester

90,586 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of North Bay

888-513-5338

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Forester

2012 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Location

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,586KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10625148
  • Stock #: 4986A132
  • VIN: JF2SHCECXCH443690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Off Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4986A132
  • Mileage 90,586 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru Forester is a great value with remarkable interior volume, thrifty fuel economy, and top safety scores making it a class leader. This 2012 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

This Subaru Forester is inspired to do more. Outstanding versatility thanks to a roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, and an impressive safety reputation make this Forester a favorite when it comes to pursuing your passions with those you care about the most. This SUV has 90,586 kms. It's obsidian black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models.
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Subaru of North Bay

2012 Subaru Forester...
 90,586 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Outback ...
 35,538 KM
$36,075 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 43,708 KM
$31,751 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Subaru of North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

888-513-XXXX

(click to show)

888-513-5338

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory