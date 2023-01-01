$CALL+ tax & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
2012 Subaru Forester
X Limited
Location
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
90,586KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10625148
- Stock #: 4986A132
- VIN: JF2SHCECXCH443690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Off Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,586 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru Forester is inspired to do more. Outstanding versatility thanks to a roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, and an impressive safety reputation make this Forester a favorite when it comes to pursuing your passions with those you care about the most. This SUV has 90,586 kms. It's obsidian black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
