2012 Suzuki SX4

45,955 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2012 Suzuki SX4

2012 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback JX

2012 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback JX

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7333436
  • Stock #: A0957A
  • VIN: JS2YB5A37C6302444

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,955 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Traction Control System
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Air Conditioning
Remote keyless entry w/panic button
Intermittent Wipers
REAR WIPER/WASHER
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Front Bucket Seats
Pwr windows
Pwr door locks
Heated pwr mirrors
P205/60R16 all-season tires
Rear door child safety locks
Black roof rails
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Rear window defroster (2011)
Fold-away front center armrest
Dual advanced front air bags w/passenger occupancy sensor
12V auxiliary pwr outlet (2011)
Back lit instrument cluster w/driver info center
Dual sun visors (2011)
Split fold-flat rear seat
Black-accented crossover body kit
Multi reflector jewel type headlamps (2011)
Front & rear seat-mounted side air bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

