2012 Suzuki SX4

-
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
45,955 KM
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Remote keyless entry w/panic button
P205/60R16 all-season tires
Rear door child safety locks
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Rear window defroster (2011)
Fold-away front center armrest
Dual advanced front air bags w/passenger occupancy sensor
12V auxiliary pwr outlet (2011)
Back lit instrument cluster w/driver info center
Split fold-flat rear seat
Black-accented crossover body kit
Multi reflector jewel type headlamps (2011)
Front & rear seat-mounted side air bags
