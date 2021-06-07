2012 Suzuki SX4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 9 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7333436

7333436 Stock #: A0957A

A0957A VIN: JS2YB5A37C6302444

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 45,955 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Traction Control System Front & rear side curtain air bags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Comfort Air Conditioning Remote keyless entry w/panic button Convenience Intermittent Wipers REAR WIPER/WASHER DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS Seating Front Bucket Seats Power Options Pwr windows Pwr door locks Heated pwr mirrors Exterior P205/60R16 all-season tires Additional Features Rear door child safety locks Black roof rails Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Rear window defroster (2011) Fold-away front center armrest Dual advanced front air bags w/passenger occupancy sensor 12V auxiliary pwr outlet (2011) Back lit instrument cluster w/driver info center Dual sun visors (2011) Split fold-flat rear seat Black-accented crossover body kit Multi reflector jewel type headlamps (2011) Front & rear seat-mounted side air bags

