2012 Toyota Tundra

125,000 KM

$26,968

+ tax & licensing
$26,968

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2012 Toyota Tundra

2012 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146 4.6L SR5

2012 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146 4.6L SR5

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 10109514
  2. 10109514
$26,968

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10109514
  Stock #: 23415A
  VIN: 5TFUM5F18CX031592

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 23415A
  Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. Only 125,000 Miles! This Toyota Tundra boasts a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system, transmission oil temp, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent wipers w/wiper de-icer.* This Toyota Tundra Features the Following Options *Stainless steel exhaust system, SR5 grade cloth seating surfaces, Retained accessory pwr, Removable locking easy lower/lift tailgate -inc: black tailgate handle, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear door child safety locks, Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-down, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front & rear ventilated disc brakes, Pwr door locks w/keyless entry.* This Toyota Tundra is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you need a tough and rugged truck that knows how to pamper its occupants, the 2012 Toyota Tundra is worth checking out. With the right configuration, the Tundras payload exceeds one ton and towing capacity can go to 10,400 pounds.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Tundra!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-XXXX

705-474-9991

