2012 Toyota Tundra

$26,968 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10109514

10109514 Stock #: 23415A

23415A VIN: 5TFUM5F18CX031592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 23415A

Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.