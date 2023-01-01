$26,968+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2012 Toyota Tundra
4WD Double Cab 146 4.6L SR5
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$26,968
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10109514
- Stock #: 23415A
- VIN: 5TFUM5F18CX031592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 23415A
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick. Only 125,000 Miles! This Toyota Tundra boasts a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system, transmission oil temp, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent wipers w/wiper de-icer.* This Toyota Tundra Features the Following Options *Stainless steel exhaust system, SR5 grade cloth seating surfaces, Retained accessory pwr, Removable locking easy lower/lift tailgate -inc: black tailgate handle, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear door child safety locks, Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-down, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front & rear ventilated disc brakes, Pwr door locks w/keyless entry.* This Toyota Tundra is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you need a tough and rugged truck that knows how to pamper its occupants, the 2012 Toyota Tundra is worth checking out. With the right configuration, the Tundras payload exceeds one ton and towing capacity can go to 10,400 pounds.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Tundra!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.