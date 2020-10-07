Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

191,236 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6127632
  • Stock #: 20636A
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ8CM351462

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,236 KM

Vehicle Features

all season tires
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Front door storage pockets w/rubber liners
Front seatback storage pockets
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted green glass
Pwr windows
Pwr door locks
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
brake wear indicator
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Dual-note horn
Driver/front passenger airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Lockable glove box
Collapsible steering column
outside temp display
aux pwr outlet
Blue instrument gauge illumination
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Pollen Filter
(2) front/(2) rear assist handles
Height-adjustable/telescopic steering column
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment w/removable storage divider
Black manual mirrors
Chrome air vent surround trim
Lighting -inc: front/rear dome lights cargo light
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: front height adjusters front pretensioners front load limiters
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: height-adjustable head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

