2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Exterior all season tires Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS Front door storage pockets w/rubber liners Front seatback storage pockets Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted green glass Power Options Pwr windows Pwr door locks Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour bumpers Safety Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) brake wear indicator Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams Dual-note horn Driver/front passenger airbags Front/rear side curtain airbags Electronic stability control (ESC) Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system

Additional Features Lockable glove box Collapsible steering column outside temp display aux pwr outlet Blue instrument gauge illumination Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags Pollen Filter (2) front/(2) rear assist handles Height-adjustable/telescopic steering column Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment w/removable storage divider Black manual mirrors Chrome air vent surround trim Lighting -inc: front/rear dome lights cargo light 3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: front height adjusters front pretensioners front load limiters 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: height-adjustable head restraints

