$11,976+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2013 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$11,976
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10639995
- Stock #: 24044A
- VIN: WBA3C3C56DF979990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,940 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This BMW 3 Series boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission. xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split, White turn signal indicator lenses, Velour floor mats.*This BMW 3 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Tire pressure warning, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start, Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets, Smart airbag deployment system, SIRIUS satellite radio pre-wiring, Side-impact protection door reinforcements, Self-adjusting clutch (SAC), Satin silver matte trim.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you are a true driving enthusiast (or want to be seen as one) and can afford a true enthusiasts compact sports sedan, equipped as you want it and wearing that pricey propeller badge, you will enjoy the BMW 3s image, driving dynamics and (down the road) strong resale value.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.