2013 BMW 3 Series

158,940 KM

Details

$11,976

+ tax & licensing
$11,976

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$11,976

+ taxes & licensing

158,940KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10639995
  • Stock #: 24044A
  • VIN: WBA3C3C56DF979990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,940 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This BMW 3 Series boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission. xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split, White turn signal indicator lenses, Velour floor mats.*This BMW 3 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Tire pressure warning, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start, Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets, Smart airbag deployment system, SIRIUS satellite radio pre-wiring, Side-impact protection door reinforcements, Self-adjusting clutch (SAC), Satin silver matte trim.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you are a true driving enthusiast (or want to be seen as one) and can afford a true enthusiasts compact sports sedan, equipped as you want it and wearing that pricey propeller badge, you will enjoy the BMW 3s image, driving dynamics and (down the road) strong resale value.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

