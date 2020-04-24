2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
Low Mileage, Uconnect, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Cruise! According to Car and Driver, the Chrysler 200 offers a competent chassis, an intuitive infotainment system, and plenty of storage. This 2013 Chrysler 200 is for sale today in North Bay. The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. TheÃsleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This low mileage sedan has just 75,558 kms. It's deep cherry red crystal pearl coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCBABXDN524169 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $82.08 with $1000 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $1675 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
