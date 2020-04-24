2013 Chrysler 200

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Liftgate

Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr accessory delay

Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature Comfort Air Conditioning

air

Illuminated Entry

storage bin Convenience Steering Wheel Controls

cruise

tilt

Compact Spare Tire

Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats

Glove Box Lamp

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

analog clock

Floor console w/fore/aft sliding armrest

Tire pressure monitor warning lamp Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

(4) speakers

Removable short mast antenna Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Seating Cloth Seats

Driver Seat Height Adjuster

Manual Adjust Seats

Front seat active head restraints

60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: trunk pass-thru Windows Rear Window Defroster

Tinted glass windows

Front/rear solar control glass Safety Brake/Park Interlock

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Advanced multistage front air bags

Supplemental front/rear side curtain air bags Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Dark argent grille w/bright accents Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Exterior Body Colour Fascias

Additional Features Body Colour Door Handles

LED Lighting

MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST

SPEED CONTROL

Air Filtering

Front/rear stabilizer bars

140-amp alternator

Tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk lamp

Floor carpeting

Front license plate bracket

Pwr trunklid release

Cowl-mounted hood release

Front height adjustable shoulder belts

Rear door child locks

525-amp maintenance-free battery

Hood insulation

outside temp display in odometer

Rear armrest

Child safety seat anchor system (LATCH)

Inside emergency trunk lid release

Front courtesy/map lamps

Decklid liner

Centre rear 3-point seat belt

Child seat upper tether anchorages

Dual note horns

Rearview Mirror

LED taillamps

Electronic stability control -inc: traction control

Body colour pwr heated fold-away mirrors

P225/55R17 all-season touring BSW tires

Bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: headlamp off time delay

Driver sun visor w/vanity mirror

Passenger sun visor w/vanity mirror

UConnect

2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine

Instrument cluster -inc: 240 km/h speedometer

Warning lamps -inc: door ajar

decklid ajar

AM / FM / CD Player

17 Wheel Covers

