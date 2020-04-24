Menu
2013 Chrysler 200

LX - Uconnect - Bluetooth - $83 B/W

2013 Chrysler 200

LX - Uconnect - Bluetooth - $83 B/W

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,558KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4926507
  Stock #: 195571A
  VIN: 1C3CCBABXDN524169
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
Black
Sedan
Gasoline
4-door

Low Mileage, Uconnect, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Cruise! According to Car and Driver, the Chrysler 200 offers a competent chassis, an intuitive infotainment system, and plenty of storage. This 2013 Chrysler 200 is for sale today in North Bay. The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. TheÃsleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This low mileage sedan has just 75,558 kms. It's deep cherry red crystal pearl coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCBABXDN524169 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $82.08 with $1000 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $1675 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
  • Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • air
  • Illuminated Entry
  • storage bin
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • cruise
  • tilt
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • analog clock
  • Floor console w/fore/aft sliding armrest
  • Tire pressure monitor warning lamp
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • (4) speakers
  • Removable short mast antenna
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Seat Height Adjuster
  • Manual Adjust Seats
  • Front seat active head restraints
  • 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: trunk pass-thru
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Tinted glass windows
  • Front/rear solar control glass
Safety
  • Brake/Park Interlock
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Advanced multistage front air bags
  • Supplemental front/rear side curtain air bags
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Dark argent grille w/bright accents
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Exterior
  • Body Colour Fascias
Additional Features
  • Body Colour Door Handles
  • LED Lighting
  • MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Air Filtering
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • 140-amp alternator
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk lamp
  • Floor carpeting
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Pwr trunklid release
  • Cowl-mounted hood release
  • Front height adjustable shoulder belts
  • Rear door child locks
  • 525-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Hood insulation
  • outside temp display in odometer
  • Rear armrest
  • Child safety seat anchor system (LATCH)
  • Inside emergency trunk lid release
  • Front courtesy/map lamps
  • Decklid liner
  • Centre rear 3-point seat belt
  • Child seat upper tether anchorages
  • Dual note horns
  • Rearview Mirror
  • LED taillamps
  • Electronic stability control -inc: traction control
  • Body colour pwr heated fold-away mirrors
  • P225/55R17 all-season touring BSW tires
  • Bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: headlamp off time delay
  • Driver sun visor w/vanity mirror
  • Passenger sun visor w/vanity mirror
  • UConnect
  • 2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine
  • Instrument cluster -inc: 240 km/h speedometer
  • Warning lamps -inc: door ajar
  • decklid ajar
  • AM / FM / CD Player
  • 17 Wheel Covers

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

