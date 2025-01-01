Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Back bumper is loose, rust on drivers quarter panel and around wheel well, cracked windshield, scuffs on front bumper, dent on passenger quarter panel, tire low. No codes, stow &amp; go seats, has tow hitch</p>

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

249,593 KM

Details Description Features

$2,912

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12939197

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

  1. 12939197
  2. 12939197
  3. 12939197
  4. 12939197
  5. 12939197
  6. 12939197
  7. 12939197
  8. 12939197
  9. 12939197
  10. 12939197
Contact Seller

$2,912

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
249,593KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4DR578757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10648
  • Mileage 249,593 KM

Vehicle Description

Back bumper is loose, rust on drivers quarter panel and around wheel well, cracked windshield, scuffs on front bumper, dent on passenger quarter panel, tire low. No codes, stow & go seats, has tow hitch

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Second_Row_Removable_Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in North Bay, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 249,593 KM $2,912 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover for sale in Sainte Sophie, QC
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 116,580 KM $2,095 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic LX for sale in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC
2014 Honda Civic LX 244,000 KM $2,600 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,912

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan