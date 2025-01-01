$2,912+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$2,912
+ taxes & licensing
Used
249,593KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4DR578757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10648
- Mileage 249,593 KM
Vehicle Description
Back bumper is loose, rust on drivers quarter panel and around wheel well, cracked windshield, scuffs on front bumper, dent on passenger quarter panel, tire low. No codes, stow & go seats, has tow hitch
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Second_Row_Removable_Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 249,593 KM $2,912 + tax & lic
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 116,580 KM $2,095 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic LX 244,000 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,912
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan