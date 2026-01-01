$2,922+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$2,922
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,442KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG7DT516670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Not Known
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,442 KM
Vehicle Description
needs brakes, exhaust leak near manifold, paint bubbling on driver side fender, throttle body problems ,code p066 manufacture control
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
