Menu
Account
Sign In
needs brakes, exhaust leak near manifold, paint bubbling on driver side fender, throttle body problems ,code p066 manufacture control

2013 Dodge Journey

182,442 KM

Details Description Features

$2,922

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
13488128

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

  1. 13488128
  2. 13488128
  3. 13488128
  4. 13488128
  5. 13488128
  6. 13488128
  7. 13488128
  8. 13488128
  9. 13488128
  10. 13488128
  11. 13488128
Contact Seller

$2,922

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,442KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG7DT516670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Interior Colour Not Known
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,442 KM

Vehicle Description

needs brakes, exhaust leak near manifold, paint bubbling on driver side fender, throttle body problems ,code p066 manufacture control

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in North Bay, ON
2013 Dodge Journey SXT 182,442 KM $2,922 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Toyota Prius for sale in La Prairie, QC
2004 Toyota Prius 239,500 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA5 Touring for sale in Moncton, NB
2010 Mazda MAZDA5 Touring 132,000 KM $2,400 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,922

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Dodge Journey