Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

141,629 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T AS IS - AWD - Alpine Sound - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T AS IS - AWD - Alpine Sound - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Bluetooth

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 8649185
  2. 8649185
  3. 8649185
  4. 8649185
  5. 8649185
  6. 8649185
  7. 8649185
  8. 8649185
  9. 8649185
  10. 8649185
  11. 8649185
  12. 8649185
  13. 8649185
  14. 8649185
  15. 8649185
  16. 8649185
  17. 8649185
  18. 8649185
  19. 8649185
  20. 8649185
  21. 8649185
  22. 8649185
  23. 8649185
  24. 8649185
  25. 8649185
  26. 8649185
  27. 8649185
Contact Seller

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

141,629KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8649185
  • Stock #: 2257A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG8DT657426

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2257A
  • Mileage 141,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Alpine Sound, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rearview Mirror, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Seats, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2009 Subaru Forester...
 156,050 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru XV Cross...
 51,040 KM
$37,000 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Caliber S...
 196,965 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory