2013 Ford Econoline

Interval windshield wipers
Driver & front passenger airbags
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Medium flint-colour safety belts w/height adjustable D-ring
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Painted grille w/Ford oval
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors
Inboard armrest on front seats
Black plastic stepwell pads
12-volt pwr point in instrument panel
LH/RH black cowl trim panels
Driver & front passenger A-pillar interior grab handle
Courtesy light switches on all doors
Child tethers on designated seating positions
Side & rear glass not desired
Dual high back bucket seats
Front black vinyl floor covering *May substitute in place of carpet when 18B interior upgrade pkg is selected*
Glove box w/aux pwr point
LT245/75R16E all-season BSW tires
60/40 hinged swing-out side cargo door
Front/rear black bumpers w/black lower valence
Dual telescoping trailer tow mirrors -inc: LH/RH flat glass & convex spotter mirror
Medium flint-colour instrument panel -inc: tachometer
Lights -inc: front dome centre & rear cargo
16 x 7 steel wheels w/full sport wheel covers
Slimline engine cover console w/dual bin stowage (3) cupholders
