2013 Ford Econoline

63,895 KM

Details

$8,427

+ tax & licensing
$8,427

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van Commercial

2013 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van Commercial

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$8,427

+ taxes & licensing

63,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6515041
  Stock #: A1049
  VIN: 1FTNE2EWXDDA21260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,895 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Interval windshield wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire
Driver & front passenger airbags
Dual note electric horn
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Medium flint-colour safety belts w/height adjustable D-ring
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Painted grille w/Ford oval
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Sealed beam headlights
Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors
Inboard armrest on front seats
Black plastic stepwell pads
12-volt pwr point in instrument panel
LH/RH black cowl trim panels
Front vinyl headliner
Driver & front passenger A-pillar interior grab handle
Courtesy light switches on all doors
Child tethers on designated seating positions
Vinyl sunvisors
Side & rear glass not desired
Dual high back bucket seats
Front black vinyl floor covering *May substitute in place of carpet when 18B interior upgrade pkg is selected*
Glove box w/aux pwr point
LT245/75R16E all-season BSW tires
60/40 hinged swing-out side cargo door
Front/rear black bumpers w/black lower valence
Dual telescoping trailer tow mirrors -inc: LH/RH flat glass & convex spotter mirror
Medium flint-colour instrument panel -inc: tachometer
Lights -inc: front dome centre & rear cargo
16 x 7 steel wheels w/full sport wheel covers
Slimline engine cover console w/dual bin stowage (3) cupholders

Back to Top

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

