2013 Ford Econoline

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Tilt Steering Column Interval windshield wipers Safety Full-Size Spare Tire Driver & front passenger airbags Dual note electric horn AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control Medium flint-colour safety belts w/height adjustable D-ring Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Trim Painted grille w/Ford oval

Additional Features Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Sealed beam headlights Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors Inboard armrest on front seats Black plastic stepwell pads 12-volt pwr point in instrument panel LH/RH black cowl trim panels Front vinyl headliner Driver & front passenger A-pillar interior grab handle Courtesy light switches on all doors Child tethers on designated seating positions Vinyl sunvisors Side & rear glass not desired Dual high back bucket seats Front black vinyl floor covering *May substitute in place of carpet when 18B interior upgrade pkg is selected* Glove box w/aux pwr point LT245/75R16E all-season BSW tires 60/40 hinged swing-out side cargo door Front/rear black bumpers w/black lower valence Dual telescoping trailer tow mirrors -inc: LH/RH flat glass & convex spotter mirror Medium flint-colour instrument panel -inc: tachometer Lights -inc: front dome centre & rear cargo 16 x 7 steel wheels w/full sport wheel covers Slimline engine cover console w/dual bin stowage (3) cupholders

