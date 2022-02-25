$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
855-999-5231
2013 Ford Econoline
2013 Ford Econoline
Cargo Van Commercial
Location
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5
855-999-5231
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
81,229KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8448342
- Stock #: A1257
- VIN: 1FTNE2EW6DDA65708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 81,229 KM
Vehicle Features
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.73 Axle Ratio
Pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
120-amp alternator
Electronic throttle control
Battery saver feature
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note electric horn
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Medium flint-colour safety belts w/height adjustable D-ring
Interval windshield wipers
Sealed beam headlights
Painted grille w/Ford oval
Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors
Child tethers on designated seating positions
Side & rear glass not desired
Front/rear black bumpers w/black lower valence
Dual telescoping trailer tow mirrors -inc: LH/RH flat glass & convex spotter mirror
2 ton jack *Not included if spare tire & wheel delete is ordered*
8900# GVWR
Semi-float rear suspension
Twin I-beam front suspension
138 wheelbase
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5