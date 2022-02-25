Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

81,229 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

Cargo Van Commercial

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

81,229KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8448342
  • Stock #: A1257
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW6DDA65708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,229 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.73 Axle Ratio
Pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
120-amp alternator
Electronic throttle control
Battery saver feature
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note electric horn
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Medium flint-colour safety belts w/height adjustable D-ring
Interval windshield wipers
Sealed beam headlights
Painted grille w/Ford oval
Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors
Child tethers on designated seating positions
Side & rear glass not desired
Front/rear black bumpers w/black lower valence
Dual telescoping trailer tow mirrors -inc: LH/RH flat glass & convex spotter mirror
2 ton jack *Not included if spare tire & wheel delete is ordered*
8900# GVWR
Semi-float rear suspension
Twin I-beam front suspension
138 wheelbase

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

