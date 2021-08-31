Menu
2013 Ford Escape

198,204 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

198,204KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7861479
  • Stock #: A1144A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J90DUA89503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A1144A
  • Mileage 198,204 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Reverse Sensing System
Personal Safety System
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
Front dual-stage airbags
Emergency brake assist system
Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
Smart occupant sensing airbags
3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
Child rear safety locks
Compass
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Message Centre
glove box
outside temp display
Front centre console w/armrest
Rear centre armrest
Ambient Lighting
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Universal Garage remote
Driver seatback map pocket
(4) cup holders
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
MyFord Touch
2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
Driver left footrest
Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
(1) front/(1) rear pwr points
110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
(2) front/(2) rear grab handles
(2) 2nd row coat hooks
Cargo floor hooks
High gloss black centre finish panel
Chrome register vents
Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC)
High gloss black window switch bezels
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim
Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
Unique accents on instrument panel & door
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome beltline moulding
Rear body-coloured spoiler
Front/rear body-coloured fascias
Narrow wheel arch extension
Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround
P235/45R19 tires
Hands-free pwr liftgate
HID headlamps w/autolamp
Silver side rails w/(2) crossbars
Wheel nut wrench & jack
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
SecuriCode keyless entry keypad
1st/2nd row floor mats
Pwr automatic locking doors
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry map lights centre dome cargo area
Colour-keyed leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/speed & audio controls
Passive entry/passive start (PEPS)
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals puddle lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

