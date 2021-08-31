2013 Ford Escape

- Listing ID: 7861479
- Stock #: A1144A
- VIN: 1FMCU9J90DUA89503
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Stock #
Mileage
198,204 KM
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
Emergency brake assist system
Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
Smart occupant sensing airbags
3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Front centre console w/armrest
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Driver seatback map pocket
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
(1) front/(1) rear pwr points
110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
(2) front/(2) rear grab handles
High gloss black centre finish panel
Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC)
High gloss black window switch bezels
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim
Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
Unique accents on instrument panel & door
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Body-coloured door handles
Rear body-coloured spoiler
Front/rear body-coloured fascias
Narrow wheel arch extension
Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround
Silver side rails w/(2) crossbars
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
SecuriCode keyless entry keypad
Pwr automatic locking doors
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry map lights centre dome cargo area
Colour-keyed leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/speed & audio controls
Passive entry/passive start (PEPS)
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals puddle lamps
