2013 Ford Escape

166,452 KM

Details Description Features

$11,023

+ tax & licensing
SE AS IS - 4X4 - Heated Seats - Cruise Control - Bluetooth

Location

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

166,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9507295
  • Stock #: 2231B
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX8DUA55413

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2231B
  • Mileage 166,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Studded Tires! Clean Carfax! Features Include: 4X4, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Rear Dropping Seats, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

