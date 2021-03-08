2013 Ford F-150

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Pwr door locks w/autolock feature
SOS post crash alert system
Auto lock safety belt feature for child seats
2nd row B-pillar grab handles
Dual stage driver & front passenger seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger side A-pillar grab handle
Safety canopy front/rear outboard side curtain airbags
DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER DOOR SCUFF PLATES
Dual stage driver & passenger front airbags
Under frame winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch & lock
Gauges -inc: fuel gauge voltmeter oil pressure engine coolant temp speedometer tachometer odometer
Outboard front lap & shoulder safety belts -inc: height adjusters pretensioners energy management retractors
