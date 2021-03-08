Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

271,234 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

271,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6684113
  • Stock #: 21188A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7DFD70656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 271,234 KM

Vehicle Features

full size spare tire
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Illuminated Entry
Dual note horn
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front pwr point
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
PERIMETER ALARM
Dome Light
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
(4) full-size doors
Hill start assist
Pwr door locks w/autolock feature
SOS post crash alert system
Rear pwr point
Auto lock safety belt feature for child seats
2nd row B-pillar grab handles
Dual stage driver & front passenger seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger side A-pillar grab handle
Safety canopy front/rear outboard side curtain airbags
DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER DOOR SCUFF PLATES
Dual stage driver & passenger front airbags
Under frame winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch & lock
Remote keyless entry key
Gauges -inc: fuel gauge voltmeter oil pressure engine coolant temp speedometer tachometer odometer
Outboard front lap & shoulder safety belts -inc: height adjusters pretensioners energy management retractors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 45,603 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 8,895 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain Den...
 41,023 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory