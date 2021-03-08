2013 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Convenience full size spare tire Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Illuminated Entry Safety Dual note horn Anti-lock braking system (ABS) AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Power Options Front pwr point Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Dome Light Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist (4) full-size doors Hill start assist Pwr door locks w/autolock feature SOS post crash alert system Rear pwr point Auto lock safety belt feature for child seats 2nd row B-pillar grab handles Dual stage driver & front passenger seat-mounted side airbags Front passenger side A-pillar grab handle Safety canopy front/rear outboard side curtain airbags DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER DOOR SCUFF PLATES Dual stage driver & passenger front airbags Under frame winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch & lock Remote keyless entry key Gauges -inc: fuel gauge voltmeter oil pressure engine coolant temp speedometer tachometer odometer Outboard front lap & shoulder safety belts -inc: height adjusters pretensioners energy management retractors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.