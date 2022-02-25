Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-350

267,147 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-350

2013 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW XLT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

267,147KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8328411
  • Stock #: A1222A
  • VIN: 1FD8W3H67DEB16196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 267,147 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
SOS post crash alert system
Dual-note electric horn
Colour-coordinated 3-point safety belts w/front outboard height adjustment
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes w/hydro boost
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front/rear stabilizer bars
(2) front tow hooks
HD gas shock absorbers
157-amp HD alternator
Manual transfer case & hubs
Mono-beam front axle w/coil spring suspension
Pwr steering w/steering damper
Rear aux springs
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Underhood service light
Front fender vents
License plate bracket
Dual beam jewel effect headlamps
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
Chrome grille surround w/medium platinum insert
Chromed steel front bumper w/grained MIC top cover
650 CCA 72 amp/hr battery
Child tethers on rear passenger seats
Driver/front passenger side & side curtain airbags
17 argent painted steel wheels
Interval control windshield wipers
6.2L 16-valve SOHC EFI Flex Fuel V8 engine -inc: oil minder system
7-wire trailer tow harness w/relays blunt cut & labeled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-350 Supe...
 267,147 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 151,725 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory