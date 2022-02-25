$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW XLT
267,147KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8328411
- Stock #: A1222A
- VIN: 1FD8W3H67DEB16196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 267,147 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
SOS post crash alert system
Dual-note electric horn
Colour-coordinated 3-point safety belts w/front outboard height adjustment
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes w/hydro boost
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front/rear stabilizer bars
(2) front tow hooks
HD gas shock absorbers
157-amp HD alternator
Manual transfer case & hubs
Mono-beam front axle w/coil spring suspension
Pwr steering w/steering damper
Rear aux springs
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Underhood service light
Front fender vents
License plate bracket
Dual beam jewel effect headlamps
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
Chrome grille surround w/medium platinum insert
Chromed steel front bumper w/grained MIC top cover
650 CCA 72 amp/hr battery
Child tethers on rear passenger seats
Driver/front passenger side & side curtain airbags
17 argent painted steel wheels
Interval control windshield wipers
6.2L 16-valve SOHC EFI Flex Fuel V8 engine -inc: oil minder system
7-wire trailer tow harness w/relays blunt cut & labeled
