2013 Ford Focus
SE
Location
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
Used
140,377KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3K25DL165453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Candy Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,377 KM
Vehicle Description
paint is cracking
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Cargo_Area_Cover
Locking_Tailgate
