2013 Ford Fusion

221,151 KM

Details Features

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

221,151KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6533937
  • Stock #: A1039A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0D95DR159803

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A1039A
  • Mileage 221,151 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote decklid release
Front/rear floor mats
Reverse Sensing System
Fog Lamps
Rearview Camera
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Ambient Lighting
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Chrome Grille
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Pwr door locks
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
PERIMETER ALARM
Keyless Entry Keypad
Front/rear grab handles
Aluminum pedals
Rear decklid spoiler
Hill start assist
Front seatback map pockets
Body-colour rocker mouldings
perimeter lighting
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Emergency brake assist
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Seat belt pretensioners
Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)
(3) pwr points
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake traction control
Automatic halogen projector headlamps
Dome lamp w/map lights
Front centre console w/fixed armrest
Global open/close
Pwr windows -inc: front/rear 1-touch up/down feature
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated vanity mirrors
P235/45VR18 tires
Smart airbag system w/occupant detection -inc: front airbags knee airbags side impact airbags side curtain airbags
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise control
Passive entry passive start (PEPS)
Body-colour heated pwr electrochromic mirrors -inc: mirror memory puddle lamps integrated turn signals
MyFord Touch -inc: 8 touch screen message centre trip computer outside temp indicator compass
Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control -inc: rear ducts cabin pollen filter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

