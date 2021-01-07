2013 Ford Fusion

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electrochromic rearview mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
Leather-wrapped shift knob
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Front seatback map pockets
Body-colour rocker mouldings
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake traction control
Automatic halogen projector headlamps
Front centre console w/fixed armrest
Pwr windows -inc: front/rear 1-touch up/down feature
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated vanity mirrors
Smart airbag system w/occupant detection -inc: front airbags knee airbags side impact airbags side curtain airbags
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise control
Passive entry passive start (PEPS)
Body-colour heated pwr electrochromic mirrors -inc: mirror memory puddle lamps integrated turn signals
MyFord Touch -inc: 8 touch screen message centre trip computer outside temp indicator compass
Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control -inc: rear ducts cabin pollen filter
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.