2013 Ford Fusion

Convenience Cruise Control remote start Remote Keyless Entry Remote decklid release Front/rear floor mats Safety Reverse Sensing System Fog Lamps Rearview Camera Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Illuminated Entry Ambient Lighting MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Trim Chrome Grille Leather-wrapped shift knob Power Options Pwr door locks Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Keyless Entry Keypad Front/rear grab handles Aluminum pedals Rear decklid spoiler Hill start assist Front seatback map pockets Body-colour rocker mouldings perimeter lighting Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers Emergency brake assist Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions Seat belt pretensioners Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH) (3) pwr points 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake traction control Automatic halogen projector headlamps Dome lamp w/map lights Front centre console w/fixed armrest Global open/close Pwr windows -inc: front/rear 1-touch up/down feature Sunvisors w/dual illuminated vanity mirrors P235/45VR18 tires Smart airbag system w/occupant detection -inc: front airbags knee airbags side impact airbags side curtain airbags Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise control Passive entry passive start (PEPS) Body-colour heated pwr electrochromic mirrors -inc: mirror memory puddle lamps integrated turn signals MyFord Touch -inc: 8 touch screen message centre trip computer outside temp indicator compass Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control -inc: rear ducts cabin pollen filter

