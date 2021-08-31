2013 GMC Sierra 1500

Driver information centre displays important driver warnings and messages; compass exterior temp display -inc: trip odometer engine hours transmission temp oil life relearn tire position remote key relearn feature setting menus such as language function
Locks door programmable lock and unlock feature power with key ignition lockout prevention
Console overhead deluxe
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Mouldings body side body coloured
Bumpers front chrome includes body coloured top cap
Grille moulded plastic integral emblem at centre of grille
Glass Solar-Ray all windows
Glass deep tint on rear door and rear window light tinted glass on all other windows
Seats rear bench split folding stadium style
Windows rear power
Cruise control electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Lights backup lamps combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Mirrors OSRV mirror LH/RH heated power adjusting manual fold black
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system demand-type washer system
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with vinyl mats
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Windows front power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down
Defogger windshield and side window
Sunshades left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors
Brakes antilock 4 wheel ABS
Seat belts driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Head restraints adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Climate control single zone manual
Convenience pkg comfort and decor
Steering wheel and column tilt-wheel adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Instrumentation speedometer tachometer odometer with trip odometer fuel level engine temperature tire pressure monitoring system -inc: voltmeter oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Lights indicator at a tap three flash to pass six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
Cup holders front row centre console and doors rear seat
Power outlets 12V outlets to power accessories
Mirror inside rearview prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Lights dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry backlit instrument panel switches
Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control hill start assist
Air bags driver and right front passenger dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bags side-impact seat-mounted driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Air bags side curtain roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Spare tire full size 432 mm (17) steel spare
Audio system controls steering wheel mounted
Door trim panels colour-keyed grained moulded plastic soft vinyl with map pockets
