2013 Honda Civic

155,490 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9479646
  • Stock #: 22182A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2013 Honda Civic LXReviews:* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isnt the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civics generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

