North Bay Mitsubishi
705-495-6487
2013 Honda Pilot
EX
North Bay Mitsubishi
202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5
705-495-6487
153,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: MP413A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # MP413A
- Mileage 153,794 KM
Vehicle Description
Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
